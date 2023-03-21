A recently surfaced Instagram reel has left the social media users horrified. In the video, a man tries to touch a crocodile calmly lying at the bank of a water body. The man picks up a leaf from nearby, offers it to the alligator as a treat. After receiving no reaction from it, he further moves on to touch the crocodile with the leaf, right when the alligator makes attempt to bite him. The clip ends right there, leaving the users confused if the man was injured in the incident or not. Man Uses Frying Pan to Ward Off Angry Crocodile At Northern Territory Pub in Australia; Watch Viral Video.

Man Performs Dangerous Stunt With Crocodile:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earth Reels (@earth.reel)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)