Elon Musk’s 4-year-old son, X Æ A-12, also known as "Lil X," made a surprise appearance in the Oval Office alongside his father on Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump introduced the child during a press event, calling him a "high IQ individual" and praising his presence. “This is X… And he’s a great guy. He’s a high IQ individual,” Trump said while acknowledging the young boy. Musk and his son were present as Trump signed an executive order requiring federal agencies to collaborate with Dogecoin (DOGE). Videos and photos from the event quickly surfaced online, showing Lil X interacting with Trump and standing beside his father as the executive order was signed. Elon Musk’s Son X Æ A-XII Steals the Spotlight With Dance at Donald Trump’s ‘MAGA’ Rally Ahead of Inauguration Day (Watch Video).

Elon Musk Brings His Son to White House Press Conference

Elon Musk's son "X" made an appearance in the Oval Office Tuesday. President Donald Trump introduced the 4-year-old as a "high IQ individual." pic.twitter.com/bGep1e2BKe — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 11, 2025

JUST IN - Trump on Elon Musk's son X: “This is X.. And he's a great guy. He's a high IQ individual.” pic.twitter.com/LhQMiHlml0 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 11, 2025

BREAKING: President Donald Trump is joined by Elon Musk and his son, ‘Lil X’, in the Oval Office as he signs an Executive Order requiring federal agencies to collaborate with @DOGE. pic.twitter.com/47FtsL5siZ — America (@america) February 11, 2025

