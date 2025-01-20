Tesla CEO and Dogecoin head Elon Musk made a notable appearance at the 'MAGA' rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on the eve of Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Musk, accompanied by his son, X Æ A-Xii, took part in the high-energy event, which gathered fans in anticipation of Trump's political comeback. The young boy became the highlight of the evening as he danced with unrestrained joy during the celebration of Donald Trump’s return to the White House, adding a touch of innocence to the politically charged event. Donald Trump Inauguration 2025 Full Guest List: Which Foreign Leaders Are Attending Donald Trump’s Swearing In? Is PM Narendra Modi Going?

Elon Musk’s Son X Æ A-XII Steals the Spotlight With Dance

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: TRUMP BRINGS ELON ON STAGE, CROWD GOES WILD Elon: “Thank you Mr. President! Little X just followed me on the stage here, he’s a very enthusiastic supporter, as you can see.” Source: @nicksortor, @elonmusk https://t.co/n5GTxJJyXM pic.twitter.com/68wY4KexCF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 19, 2025

Elon Musk Made a Notable Appearance at the ‘MAGA’ Rally

MAKE AMERICA FUN AGAIN 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MLdPHzlJFM — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 19, 2025

