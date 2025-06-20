A video has gone viral online that showcases a lion storming into a grocery store and helping itself to the meat section. The clip further claims the view is from South Africa, with a man fleeing the scene as the wild animal devours raw meat. However, the footage was generated using artificial intelligence (AI). The video was initially posted on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Wild lion storms into grocery store in South Africa. It's Sunday buffet for Simba,” before going viral on both Instagram and Facebook, garnering millions of views and misleading the internet users. The claim that the video shows a real lion eating meat in a South African store is false. Real or AI? Instagram Reel of Kangaroo Holding a Boarding Pass While the Passenger and Airline Staff Argue Impresses the Internet.

Lion Storms Into Grocery Store in South Africa?

WILD LION STORMS INTO GROCERY STORE IN SOUTH AFRICA. It's Sunday buffet for Simba. pic.twitter.com/EFVs82wAuE — Pookie's Polls & Opinions (@pookiepolls) June 14, 2025

The Video Went Viral Online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LION | WILDLIFE | NATURE 🐾 (@lion.passions)

AI-Generated Video of a Lion at Grocery Store in South Africa

AI Generated Video of Lion in South Africa (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @pookiepolls/ X)

