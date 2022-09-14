A cute Kindergartener's honest criticism of his mother's sandwich-making skills has left the internet in splits. Soon after getting down from his school bus, the boy straightforwardly said, "Mommy, Terrible sandwich, by the way." The Instagram reel with humorous lunch review by the little boy has attracted more than 8 million views so far. The viral clip was first shared by US-based non-profit publicist and mother of the kid, Ricki Weisberg. Viral Video of Kid Covering Dog's Ear to Keep It Calm During Fireworks Is The Best Thing You Will See on Internet Today!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricki Weisberg | Nonprofit Publicist (@ricki_weisberg)

