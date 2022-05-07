Satish Kumar, Assistant Loco Pilot of CR, risked his life to reset the alarm chain of the Godan Express after a passenger pulled the emergency chain. The incident took place on Friday when an unknown passenger pulled the emergency chain. As a result, the train halted on a river bridge between Titwala and Khadavli Station. The video was shared by the Ministry of Railways on their social media handles. The ministry also appealed to passengers not to needlessly pull alarm chains in trains.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ministry of Railways (@railminindia)

