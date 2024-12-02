At least 63 ISKCON priests were stopped from entering India from Bangladesh, a report said on Monday, December 2. Bangladesh border authorities denied permission to dozens of members of ISKCON to cross into India despite possessing valid travel documents, according to reports. The 83 members and devotees from various districts arrived at the Benapole border crossing on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The development comes amid reports of Bangladesh targeting the organisation, arresting top figures linked to it. Bangladesh: ISKCON Claims Arrest of 2 More Monks, Ranganath Das Brahmachari and Chinmoy Krishna Das’ Assistant Adipurush Shyamdas Without Warrant Amid Row.

Over 50 ISKCON Priests Stopped From Entering Into India

Close to 63 ISKCON priests stopped from travelling to India from #Bangladesh despite having all valid and relevant documents. Political row erupts in India over worsening condition of Hindus in the country@kritsween @KamalikaSengupt | #BangladeshiHindus pic.twitter.com/XFZgBNUuCA — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 2, 2024

