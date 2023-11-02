A horrifying video has surfaced on social media where a 20-year-old female passenger was ruthlessly attacked by two women inside the London Metro on Elizabeth Line near Paddington. The incident took place on Sunday, October 29. The video captured by a passenger, showed two women trapping another passenger between two seats and throwing two punches at her head. As the young woman screams for help, one of the attackers pulls her by the hair, throws her on the floor and kicks and punches her. A man comes and intervenes but the two attackers keep assaulting the woman. Fortunately, the door of the carriage opens and she is finally able to flee from the clutches of the two attackers. A probe is underway since the video has gone viral. Husband Picks Up Wife, Throws Her off Side of Ferry in Indonesia; Spine-Chilling Moment Caught on CCTV Camera (Disturbing Video).

Young Woman Attacked on London Metro:

This attack happened yesterday on the Elizabeth line towards paddington. Two women attack a woman on the train. pic.twitter.com/7ZOZcS9NM5 — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) October 30, 2023

