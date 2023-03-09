In a horrific incident that took place in Indonesia, a man allegedly threw his wife off a ferry. The shocking incident took place when the ferry was going through the Sunda Strait in Indonesia. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 37-second video clip shows the husband picking up his wife and then throwing her off the ferry all of a sudden. The man showed no remorse even as other passengers rushed to save the woman. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera. As per reports, the woman clung to the vessel and avoid falling into the water as people rushed to her aid. Horrifying! Man Keeps Recording Video As Wife Hangs Self After Spat in UP’s Kanpur, Probe Launched After Disturbing Clip Goes Viral.

Husband Throws Wife off Side of Ferry in Indonesia

