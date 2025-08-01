A disturbing video has gone viral showing rats scurrying over trays of ingredients during the preparation of Makhan Malai at Lucknow’s iconic Ram Asrey sweet shop. Captured by a vlogger and posted on the Instagram handle “Taste of Street,” the footage exposes alarming hygiene lapses at the heritage eatery, established in 1805. In the now-viral reel, rats can be seen running across trays while staff continue working, merely attempting to shoo them away. The video ends with a man unknowingly tasting the dessert, followed by a glimpse of the shop’s exterior — confirming it’s Ram Asrey. The incident has left social media users furious, with many demanding strict food safety inspections. Once famed for its traditional sweets, Ram Asrey now finds itself under scrutiny for unsanitary kitchen conditions. Mumbai: Baby Rats Found in Crate of Prasad Packets at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar, Trust Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Rats Seen in Makhan Malai Prep at Lucknow’s Iconic Ram Asrey

