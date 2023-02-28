A boy, who was lost 17 years ago, was reunited with his family in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani. Prem Singh was mentally disturbed when he was lost in 2006. According to media reports, he was quite religious. He lost his mental stability in 2001 and got completely retard in 2006. Recently, he received treatment at a mental hospital, where he contacted an NGO that helped him reach his family. No one in his family can believe he is alive. In fact, they have performed his last rites as well. Alzheimer’s To Become a Disease of the Young? Find Out How Faulty Genes Can Make It Common in Youngsters

Lost Boy Returns To Family After 17 Years, Family Performed Last Rites

