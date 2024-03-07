Mahashivratri 2024 Celebrations at Times Square Video: New York Gears Up To Celebrate 'The Great Night of Shiva,' Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation Shares Viral Clip

Isha Foundation Founder, Sadhguru, shared a viral clip of New Yorkers gearing up for the upcoming Maha Shivratri celebrations on March 8! In the footage, New Yorkers are seen grooving to the beats of the Har Har Mahadev song while chanting Shiva-Shambho!

Socially Nimmi Mathai| Mar 07, 2024 01:37 PM IST

Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation, recently shared a viral video featuring New Yorkers gearing up for the upcoming Maha Shivratri celebrations on March 8! New Yorkers were seen celebrating at none other than the iconic Times Square in New York City! In the clip, you can see the crowd grooving to the beats of the Har Har Mahadev song while chanting Shiva-Shambho! Sadhguru also shared his thoughts on social media, highlighting how the world is waking up to the significance of the great night of Shiva and recognising it as a time for enhancing human potential and transformation! Mahashivratri 2024 Wishes & Quotes: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Images, HD Wallpapers To Share on Maha Shivaratri With Family and Friends.

Watch Viral Video of Mahashivratri 2024 Celebrations at Times Square Here

