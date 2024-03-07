Maha Shivratri is an important and auspicious Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. The Hindi term "Maha Shivratri" translates to ‘the Great Night of Shiva,’ and it falls on the 14th night of the dark fortnight in the Hindu lunar month of Phalguna (or Maagha in some regions), which typically corresponds to February or March in the Gregorian calendar. Here’s a compilation of Happy Maha Shivratri 2024 wishes, Maha Shivratri messages, Maha Shivratri 2024 greetings, Lord Shiva pics, and Shiva images which you can download and share with your family and friends. You can also send these images of Lord Shiva to your loved ones and celebrate this auspicious occasion. 5 Things To Offer to Lord Shiva and Receive His Divine Blessings on Mahashivratri Festival.

The auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri is observed with great devotion by devotees of Lord Shiva, the supreme being and the destroyer of evil. On this day, devotees engage in prayers, meditation, and rituals, recite the hymn called the Shiv Chalisa and seek the blessings of the Lord. Maha Shivaratri 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the Nishita Kaal Puja Time is from 12:25 AM to 01:13 AM on March 9. If you are looking online for Maha Shivratri 2024 wishes and messages, we have you covered!

Happy Mahashivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You a Mahashivratri Filled With Divine Blessings and Celestial Joy!

Happy Mahashivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Observe This Sacred Night, May Your Heart Be Filled With Devotion and Your Life Be Showered With Divine Blessings. Happy Mahashivratri!

Happy Mahashivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva's Grace Illuminate Your Path and Fill Your Life With Happiness. Happy Mahashivratri!

Happy Mahashivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Night, May Your Prayers Be Answered and Your Heart Be Filled With Peace. Om Namah Shivaya!

Happy Mahashivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mahashivratri Blessings to You and Your Family. May the Almighty Lord Shiva Bless You All With Good Things and Perfect Health. Shubh Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivaratri is particularly important in the Shaivism tradition of Hinduism. Unlike most Hindu festivals that are celebrated during the day, Maha Shivaratri is celebrated at night. The Maha Shivratri celebration includes a jagaran, an all-night vigil and prayers because Shaiva Hindus mark this night as ‘overcoming darkness and ignorance’ in one's life through Lord Shiva. In Shiva temples, the sacred Panchakshari mantra of Shiva, "Om Namah Shivaya" is chanted throughout the day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2024 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).