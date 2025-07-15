What happens when a dog messes with a Lamborghini? In a hilarious video going viral on social media, a street dog in Mumbai boldly blocked the path of a sleek Lamborghini, refusing to move despite other cars passing by. The dog repeatedly blocks the sports car even as the driver tries to change lanes. After finally manoeuvring past the stubborn canine, the driver is surprised as the dog gives chase for a short distance. The amusing clip was shared by Instagram user car.__.enthusiastt with the caption "MUMBAI’s FAMOUS DOG🐶 BULLING WITH V10," quickly going viral and capturing the hearts of netizens. Mumbai Horror: Police Refuse To Act After Man Caught on Camera Sexually Assaulting Female Stray Dog Behind Parked Car in Jogeshwari (Disturbing Video).

Dog vs Lamborghini in Mumbai:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)