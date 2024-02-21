A young man can be seen fearlessly capturing a king cobra from a well in a video that has been garnering widespread likes and views on social media. The man just reaches out and uses his bare hands to grab the poisonous snake that is near the surface of the well. The enormous snake tries to bite the latter, but he resists the urge to panic and deftly grasps the snake by the tail to keep its fangs away from him. Currently, this video has received more than six lakh likes. Sagar Patil, an Instagram user, uploaded it online. Patil is followed by more than 89,000 people on Instagram. He frequently uploads videos of himself dealing with or saving snakes. Man Fearlessly Picks Up Large Snake By Its Tail and Moves The Reptile Off Road With Bare Hands; Viral Video Catches Netizens' Attention.

Man Rescues King Cobra With Bare Hands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar Patil (@sagarpatil1237)

