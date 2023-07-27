In a viral video doing the internet rounds, Footballer Ederson Moraes is seen giving an autograph to a cute little fan. The Manchester City footballer is seen signing on the little girl's football in the heartwarming video. Ederson also gives a fist bump to the cute little fan. "So wholesome, @ederson93 [sic]," read the caption of the adorable video shared by Manchester City Football Club on Instagram. "She looks like a doll [sic]," a user commented on the video. "Love Ederson....humble guy - great keeper and all round good human being [sic]," another user wrote on the viral video. Cristiano Ronaldo Vacays With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Celebrity Couple Shares Holiday Pics On Instagram.

Watch Ederson Moraes' Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

