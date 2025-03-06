The online world is mourning the tragic death of Maria Eftimova, a 28-year-old influencer and adventurer, who tragically passed away while mountain climbing in Snowdonia, Wales. Known for her passion for outdoor exploration, travel and fitness, Maria's death has sent shockwaves through her followers, who admired her for her inspiring journey through life. She was an influential figure in the social media world with thousands of followers who turned to her for motivation, fitness tips and stunning travel content. Maria’s tragic passing on her latest adventure has sparked an outpouring of grief and reflection on the risks associated with extreme sports. ‘I’m Not Crazy, I Love Him,’ Teen Mom of ‘Two’ Admits One Baby Isn’t Real in Viral Video, Gen Z Mother Raises Hyper-Realistic Baby Doll Alongside Toddler Daughter (Watch).

