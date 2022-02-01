The much-anticipated Union Budget 2022-23 presentation took place on Tuesday. However, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not announce any tax relief in the Budget for the year 2022-23, social media erupted in frustration. Especially, the middle and salaried class. This soon led to Twitterverse buzzing with funny memes and jokes on trending topics such as middle class, income tax, Budget 2022-23 and so on. With so much happening around, at least one thing is guaranteed - people have not lost their sense of humour. If you do not believe us, check out the middle class funny memes and Budget viral jokes that will make you laugh out loud.

So Apt

Kuch Toh Seekhne Ko Mila

Monisha Beta... Virtual Digital Assets Bolo. Crypto is so Middle Class 😅😂#FI — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) February 1, 2022

HAHAHHAHHA

Government in budget to middle class & poor people : pic.twitter.com/MGl6LJFUh1 — A A Y U S H I🥀 (@iyouseeee) February 1, 2022

Ab Hum Bole Toh Bole Kya

Working middle class reaction's after no tax slab change: #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/xNGaUEviAO — Charmi Chheda (@charmi04) February 1, 2022

HAHHAHAHHAHA

"as soon as #Budget2022 is announced" Le middle class who got ghanta: pic.twitter.com/6FL9D4x61O — Deepanshu Verma (@Deepans695) February 1, 2022

Chal Bhagg

Government to salaried employees & middle class tax payers during every budget ! #BudgetBytes pic.twitter.com/MxpAQ3xXtJ — Supriya (@Seno_sks) February 1, 2022

Muh Ki Baat Cheen Li

Middle class people while watching #Budget2022 be like pic.twitter.com/Eyz8arhCyQ — Mr. T - Turtle (@cloudy2222) February 1, 2022

Koi Humare Baare Mein Bhi Socho Bhai

Middle Class watching the Budget only for Income Tax Slab announcement. pic.twitter.com/kWNZvSwWAH — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 1, 2022

ROFL

Finally!

for middle class taxpayers pic.twitter.com/9pXokRM55L — Dr Prashant Mishra (@drprashantmish6) February 1, 2022

