There’s no stopping the uncrowned “sexiest football fan” that is ex-Miss Croatia and model, Ivana Knoll. The former beauty queen who has become a hot topic of discussion for defying Qatar’s clothing laws in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament is at it again. Ivana Knoll picked a daring, super-revealing mini-dress to attend Croatia vs Canada game at Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday. She also posted several pics on her Instagram handle, flaunting major cleavage in a strapless, red and white checkered dress.

View Pics of Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll From Croatia vs Canada Game at Khalifa International Stadium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll)

