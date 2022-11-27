Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll doubles down on her right to dress up as she wishes to at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The former beauty queen and social media personality who stoked up controversy by wearing a cleavage-revealing full-length red and white checked dress with a hood to Croatia’s first match against Morocco is back to attend her home team’s second game against Canada. This time around, Ivana Knoll opted for a skimpier outfit, a strapless mini dress in Croatia’s national colours at at Khalifa International Stadium. She is also wearing matching socks. Ivana Knoll clearly does not fear arrest or fine in any form as she continues to flaunt her love for revealing outfits in Qatar.

Watch Video of Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Attending Croatia vs Canada Game at Khalifa International Stadium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll)

'Love It, Flaunt It' Mood of Ex-Miss Croatia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll)

