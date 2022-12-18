In her last appearance (at least for the matches) in Qatar, former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll wore super sultry butt-sculpting leggings in red and blue colours. The 30-year-old put a customised Croatian national football team jersey bearing captain Luka Modrić’s name on it. She dedicated her look and the post to the Real Madrid legend, thanking him for leading the side to another memorable showing. Croatia defeated Morocco in the third-place playoff in FIFA World Cup 2022 at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. XXX 'Naked Promises'! Ivana Knoll, Poonam Pandey & Other Models Who Promised To Strip Naked in Support of Team’s Win in Sporting Events, But Did They?

View Photos of Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll in Qatar’s Khalifa International Stadium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll)

