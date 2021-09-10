A man from Myanmar carried his elderly parents for 7 days in a double basket slung over his shoulders. The heart-wrenching photo, which was shared by Harsh Vardhan Goenka, the current chairman of RPG Group conglomerate, went viral on social media platforms. In the photo, the modern-day Shravan Kumar carries his elderly mother and father in a basket for 7 days to his destination in Bangladesh as his parents were unable to move.

This man from Myanmar carried his parents for 7 days to his destination in Bangladesh as his parents were unable to move. #humanspirit pic.twitter.com/WzwByjg0Zj — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 10, 2021

