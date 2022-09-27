Mona Lisa is that very famous portrait by Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci that has various adaptations with different artists trying to perform the art in their own styles. Meanwhile, a fabric company gave Mona Lisa an Indian makeover and we can't stop admiring it! A company, called Resha Weaves, depicted Mona Lisa as a lady from different Indian states. From Bengal's 'Shona Lisa' to Gujarat's 'Lisa Ben', the popular portrait lady appeared in various traditional avatars that left the internet in complete awe of its desi transformation. Take a look at the Indian version of Mona Lisa below! 'Da Vinky' Funny Memes & Jokes Take over the Internet! Here's Why 'Who Painted the Mona Lisa?' Hilarious Posts Won't Leave Your Timeline Anytime Soon

View Pics of Mona Lisa in Indian Makeover:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ReshaWeaves (@resha_weaves)

Maharani Lisa from Rajasthan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ReshaWeaves (@resha_weaves)

Lisa Tai from Maharashtra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ReshaWeaves (@resha_weaves)

Lisa Bomma from Telangana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ReshaWeaves (@resha_weaves)

Lisa Devi from Bihar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ReshaWeaves (@resha_weaves)

Lisa Ben from Gujarat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ReshaWeaves (@resha_weaves)

