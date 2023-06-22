It turns out monkeys love golgappas as much as humans do! In a recent video doing the internet rounds, a monkey relishes pani puri at a stall in Dayanand Chowk in Gujarat’s Tankara. The monkey is seen sitting at the pani puri vendor's booth, eating yummy golgappas as people watch this cute moment. The monkey relishes one pani puri after the other in this viral video. Watch: Street Vendor Makes 'Ice Golgappa' In Viral Video And Foodies Clearly Disapprove The New Food Fusion Idea.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

A video featuring a monkey eating pani puri from Dayanand Chowk in Gujarat’s Tankara has gone viral on social media.#panipuri #gujarat #monkey pic.twitter.com/A7R5yoPBYQ — Gajanan Gawai (@GawaiGajanan) June 22, 2023

