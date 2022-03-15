Finally, it's time to experience the warmth of the sun and enjoy cold drinks and ice creams. But adding ice to a savory dish just to make it a summer special food is still unacceptable. A street vendor tried to do the same and made 'Ice Golgappa' by adding crushed ice and red colour sweet liquid inside the crispy food. The video was uploaded by 'Viral Indian official' on their Instagram page and it has already garnered more than 150k views so far. Even though, the location of this shop is not mentioned in the post. Golgappa Ice Cream With Chutney Is Everything That’s Wrong With the World, Watch Video If You've Got Nothing Better To Do!

Presenting Summer Special Ice Golgappa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Indian official (@viralndianofficial)

