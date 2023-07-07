In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a monkey is seen stealing money from a parked bike in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place outside a registry office in the Shahabad town. The monkey is seen grabbing a bag and fleeing away in the viral video. The bag reportedly contained 1.5 rupees in cash. After a thorough search, the monkey was located, and the owner of the cash was able to retrieve his money. Monkey Eating Pani Puri Viral Video: Watch Clip of Monkey Enjoying Golgappa in Gujarat's Tankara That Has Everyone ROFLing.

Here's the Viral Video of the Monkey:

