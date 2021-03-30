You must have heard the saying in Hindi that goes "chand tod ke lana" which means to bring the moon down usually for someone who means as much. But looks like the TV show 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' has completely forgotten the metaphor part of it and made it literally happen. A man can be seen pulling the "moon" aka "Chand Ka Tukda" down using a rope for a woman he wants to get married to. The rest is just too hilarious for us to describe, watch it for yourself to believe.

Moon Brought to Earth Successfully on the Show 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!':

Konsa nasha karte hai yeh Indian serials wale?? pic.twitter.com/TmP4605Izs — ɪᴄᴇᴄʀᴇᴀᴍ ʙᴀʙᴀ (@vichupedia) March 29, 2021

