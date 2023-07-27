A beautiful visual shows a herd of deers crossing the road at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai. The incident took place on Thursday morning when people had gone to the Borivali National Park for a morning walk and surprisingly spotted the beautiful animal herd crossing the road. "As usual, Mumbaikars are in a hurry. This splendid sight greeted morning walkers at Borivali National Park in Mumbai.Count if you can [sic]," Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda wrote while sharing the beautiful video. "What a pleasant sight [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Elephant Attack Video: Narrow Escape for Passengers After Jumbo Charges Towards Bus, Then Walks Away Calmly.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

As usual, Mumbaikars are in a hurry☺️☺️ This splendid sight greeted morning walkers at Borivali National Park in Mumbai.Count if you can. pic.twitter.com/fTHsdV8WOV — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)