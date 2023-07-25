An elephant is seen charging towards a bus filled with passengers in a viral video doing the internet rounds. The video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter shows the elephant running towards the bus. The passengers, however, maintain their calm as the jumbo approaches them. The elephant takes a look inside the bus and walks away from the scene. "When the tusker decided to check out passengers in the bus, everyone led by the bus driver displayed nerves of steel, a great sense of calm and understanding and everything went off well [sic]," Supriya Sahu added in the caption of the viral video. The incident took place in Karnataka. Forest Guards Deploy 'Patrol Elephants' to Conduct Patrolling on Wet Grasslands During Monsoon Season, IFS Officer Shares Video of the Challenging Task.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

When the tusker decided to check out passengers in the bus, everyone led by the bus driver displayed nerves of steel, a great sense of calm and understanding and everything went off well. Video - in Karnataka. Shared by a friend. #coexistence #peopleforelephants pic.twitter.com/OJG4uPRvoi — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)