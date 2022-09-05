A 40-year-old woman in North Carolina, USA, recently revealed that after having her 16th child last year, she is expecting another child, her number 17. Patty Hernandez mentioned that she has been pregnant for the last 14 years and the couple has six boys and 10 girls currently, which includes three sets of twins. All the children’s names begin with a C, after their father Carlos (39 years old), who is the breadwinner of the family and runs a cleaning company. The couple does not believe in contraception and they have a five-bedroom house with bunk beds and cribs for their children. “I am 13 weeks along and just found out I am having a baby boy,” said Patty, as reported to the Scottish Sun. Check out this Tweet to know more. WATCH: Girl Walks Upside Down in Swimming Pool; Viral Video of Underwater Catwalk Stuns the Internet!

