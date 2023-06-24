Santacruz Police Station constable Vishnu Bhaurao Bele on Saturday safely rescued two drowning children aged 7 and 10 from the sea at Juhu Koliwada in Juhu. After rescuing the kids, the police handed them over to their parents. A video of constable Vishnu Bhaurao Bele safely rescuing the two kids who were drowning at Juhu beach in Mumbai has also gone viral on social media. The 47-second video clip shows Bele bringing the children out of the sea at Juhu Becah. Mumbai Rains Today Video: Andheri Subway Closed for Vehicular Movement As Heavy Downpour Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Diverted.

Constable Saves Two Kids From Drowning at Juhu Beach

#WATCH | Santacruz Police station constable Vishnu Bhaurao Bele safely rescued two drowning children aged 7&10 from the sea at Juhu's Koliwada, Juhu Beach. pic.twitter.com/wnjVGJU6FP — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

