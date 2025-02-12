Sicily’s Mount Etna erupted once again, sending lava flowing from its Bocca Nuova crater while snow blanketed its slopes. The eruption, which began from a fracture nearly 10,000 feet above sea level, created a dramatic contrast between fire and ice. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Catania confirmed the eruption as a sub-terminal event, meaning it did not come from the volcano’s summit. Scientists say Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has been erupting for thousands of years, with records dating back to 425 B.C. The stunning display of lava against the snow-covered peak highlights the volcano’s unpredictable yet awe-inspiring nature. Mount Etna Eruption in Italy Video: Catania Airport Halts All Flight Operations After Europe’s Tallest Volcano Erupts in Sicily.

Lava Meets Snow as Italy's Etna Volcano Erupts

🚨ITALY: MOUNT ETNA ERUPTS IN STUNNING NIGHT-TIME DISPLAY Lava met snow in a breathtaking eruption from Mount Etna’s Bocca Nuova crater, with molten rock streaming from a fracture nearly 10,000 feet above sea level. Volcanologists say this sub-terminal eruption is part of… pic.twitter.com/j8YGXGIKen — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 11, 2025

#WATCH Mount Etna has erupted again after months of silence, unleashing a stunning summit eruption in Sicily, Italy. 🌋🔥 Get more updates at: https://t.co/Ock9PHjfn5 pic.twitter.com/79DVldg9zv — The British Eye (@the_british_eye) February 11, 2025

The Stunning Display of Lava Against the Snow-Covered

How often have people warned that all volcanoes will erupt during the coming Poleshift? 👀👀(yellowstone) The eruption at Mount Etna, Sicily, Italy continues, lava flows as of February 11, 2025. "All volcanoes that have been active within the memory of man will begin spewing… pic.twitter.com/UuAiOQo8bF — Alex Moz (@Fang8787135980) February 11, 2025

