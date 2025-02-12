Sicily’s Mount Etna erupted once again, sending lava flowing from its Bocca Nuova crater while snow blanketed its slopes. The eruption, which began from a fracture nearly 10,000 feet above sea level, created a dramatic contrast between fire and ice. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Catania confirmed the eruption as a sub-terminal event, meaning it did not come from the volcano’s summit. Scientists say Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has been erupting for thousands of years, with records dating back to 425 B.C. The stunning display of lava against the snow-covered peak highlights the volcano’s unpredictable yet awe-inspiring nature. Mount Etna Eruption in Italy Video: Catania Airport Halts All Flight Operations After Europe’s Tallest Volcano Erupts in Sicily.

Lava Meets Snow as Italy's Etna Volcano Erupts

The Stunning Display of Lava Against the Snow-Covered

