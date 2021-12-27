Well known for witty replies and quirky answers on Twitter, Mumbai Police is highly active on social media. Unlike other cases, this time Mumbai cops consoled a youth after he posted a suicide note on his Twitter account. In a laudable post, Mumbai Cyber Police thwarted a suicide bid by a youth. The youth identified as Aamir posted a suicide note on his Twitter handle. As per the note, the youth was in debt had lost hope of living and it came to such an extreme. Mumbai Police's latest update regarding the case was posted on Twitter which reads "We are happy to share that after the intervention of Mumbai Cyber Police, PSI Wagh, Virar, met Aamir & spoke him out of his dangerous ideas. We request citizens to never resort to such extremes,the repercussions of which could be irreversible. Reach out for help. #YouMatterMumbai".

We are happy to share that after the intervention of Mumbai Cyber Police, PSI Wagh, Virar, met Aamir & spoke him out of his dangerous ideas. We request citizens to never resort to such extremes,the repercussions of which could be irreversible. Reach out for help. #YouMatterMumbaihttps://t.co/0GvhzDKImY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 27, 2021

Dear Aamir, life is too precious. There’s nothing that cannot be overcome. We request you to stay calm, let’s meet, discuss and resolve. Remember, you are priceless to your loved ones.Please DM contact. Let’s talk. https://t.co/gkEB9WSn6J — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 27, 2021

