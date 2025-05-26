On May 26, 2025, Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall-like conditions coupled with dark clouds and thunderstorms. While the rainfall gave a much-needed respite from the heat, the heavy showers left several areas of the city waterlogged, disrupting transport and flight services. Amid the ongoing heavy rainfall, internet users relied on humour to beat the weather blues. With the city’s weather woes turning into a memefest, social media is flooded with Mumbai rains funny memes, jokes, hilarious reactions and Mumbai rainfall images, allowing users to tackle the gloomy weather blues with light-hearted posts.

*Rains continuously for 5 mins* Infrastructure of the financial capital of India : #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/rU7zcqgIB1 — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) May 26, 2025

Mumbai People going to the office today .#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/mghnJuihBZ — Phunsuk Wangdu (@Phunsukwangduji) May 26, 2025

#MumbaiRains Mumbai Rains When you are traveling from Auto during Rain and want to see whats happening outside. pic.twitter.com/MPFWyncLiJ — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) May 26, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes | News (@schooloflegends__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lit Memes Mumbai (@litmemesmumbai)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navi Mumbai Memes (@navimumbaimemes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macmerise (@macmerise)

