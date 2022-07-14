As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its surrounding areas, pictures and videos of people drying clothes in local trains as gone viral on social media. In a video shared on Instagram by a page called Dadar Mumbaikar, clothes can be seen hanging on the rods in the coach of a Mumbai local train as commuters enjoy the train ride. On Facebook, the pictures have gone viral as "Mumbai Local Things" while the caption on Instagram read, "This can happen only in our Mumbai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadar | दादर (@dadarmumbaikar)

