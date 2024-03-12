Locals in Hay-on-Wye, Wales, were surprised to see a mysterious 10-foot-tall steel structure resembling a giant Toblerone on Hay Bluff Hill over the weekend. It appeared out of nowhere with no explanations, baffling locals. Runner Richard Haynes, who spotted the monolith, initially thought it might be a scientific research device. But upon closer inspection, he realised it was too tall and unusual for that. As described by Richard, the structure, made of stainless steel, stood at least 10 feet tall and was triangular and hollow. This suggested that it was lightweight and easily movable. While some social media users were quick to speculate that it was the work of aliens, others believed it to be elaborate artwork. This strange sighting is similar to the ones spotted across the UK and the US in recent years. In 2020, similar structures were spotted in isolated areas across Europe, including Compton Beach on the Isle of Wight and the Merry Maidens stone circle in Cornwall, attracting attention from TikTokers and Instagrammers hoping to go viral. The latest steel monolith in Wales has sparked online conspiracy theories about where it came from and how it appeared at the site. UFO Sighting in Argentina: Mysterious Arrow-Shaped 'Alien Spacecraft' Seen Hovering Near El Escorial, Local Journalist Shares Photos.

View Post of Mysterious Ten-Foot-Tall Metal Monolith on Hill in Wales Here

NEW 🚨 It's back: A mysterious ten-foot-tall metal monolith has appeared on a hill in Wales pic.twitter.com/Esy24eUC68 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 12, 2024

