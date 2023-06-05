A recent video of the Ukranian soldiers dancing to the "Naatu Naatu" song with a twist has gone viral. Ukrainian military men from Mykolaiv recreated the dance video. The viral dance video depicts Ukrainian soldiers expressing their protest against Russia, with whom they have been at war since last year. Through its Twitter handle @Amul_Coop, Amul has now dedicated a doodle to them showing Ukrainian soldiers dancing to the Oscar-winning song. Ukraine Army 'Naatu Naatu' Viral Video: Ukrainian Army Personnel Dance to RRR's Oscar-Winning Song With a Twist.

Here's the Viral Amul Twitter Post:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)