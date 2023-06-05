Since its debut last year, the song Naatu Naatu has been making waves. This year, the song from S S Rajamouli's RRR received an Oscar in the Best Song category. In the midst of the song's worldwide fame, a video of Ukrainian army men dancing to the song has gone viral. The official Twitter account of the RRR movie posted the video of the dance recreated by Ukrainian military men from Mykolaiv. They imitated the steps taken by actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr. In the midst of the ongoing conflict with Russia, soldiers in Mykolaiv found joy in recreating Naatu Naatu. Just as the protagonists in the film acted against the British troops, the now-viral video depicts Ukrainian soldiers expressing their protest against Russia, with whom they have been in a state of conflict since last year. Ukraine To Launch 'Counter-Offensive' To Regain Territory From Russian President Vladimir Putin's Forces, Reveals Top Ukrainian Official.

Watch Video of Ukrainian Soldiers Dancing to Natu Natu:

