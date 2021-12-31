The official Twitter handles of the Assam police and Ahmedabad police have tweeted cheeky warnings for the drunk and rash drivers in respective states. The tweets have gone viral and the internet is loving the creative puns. Assam police's tweet has a hilarious pun that reads, 'On the Menu is Copcake & other dessert items in our Custard-y.'

Check Out the Full Tweets Here:

If your New Year's Eve plans include drunk and/or rash driving, this invitation is for you. P.S - Stag Entry Allowed. #ThinkBeforeYouDrive #NewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/wnNkONUK9U — Assam Police (@assampolice) December 30, 2021

Ahmedabad Police Has Hired DJ Lockup for Special Performance:

If your New Year's Eve plans include drink & rash driving, and breaking the night curfew this invitation is for you.#AhmedabadPolice #stayhome #nodrinkanddrive pic.twitter.com/oij3iweh1W — Ahmedabad Police (@AhmedabadPolice) December 30, 2021

