On social media, a clip of trapped miners emerging from a collapsed gold mine in Nyango, Democratic Republic of the Congo, has gone viral. In the video, a man can be seen using a spade to dig up the steep slope of the debris, risking his life as more slides happen. As he continues to dig with a spade and his hands, a few miners come out of the hole has created. A miner who has been rescued then attempts to dig up the mud with his bare hands. The footage also demonstrates the spectators' joyous yells as the trapped miners are freed. The video has garnered over 181.7 K views since being posted on Twitter. Indian Coast Guard Ship & Chopper Rescue 5 People From Distressed Switzerland Yacht Poorima in Joint Operation at Alibaug.

Nine Trapped Miners Make Escape From Collapsed Mine:

Yesterday in DR Congo at around 2pm: artisanal copper miners saving each in Luwowo, in the Muvumboko neighbourhood pic.twitter.com/oCY2qplWKH — Nicolas Niarchos (@PerneInAGyre) March 25, 2023

