Nita Ambani is trending right now on the internet, thanks to NMACC launch event in Mumbai last night. Having said that, a video of Nita Ambani has gone viral online from the ceremony which sees her gracefully dancing to "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" bhajan wearing a lehenga. The Indian philanthropist looks class apart while she performs her Bharatnatyam number in front of a large crowd. Check it out. Boney Kapoor Happily Poses With Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya at NMACC Launch Event (Watch Video).

Watch Nita Ambani's Performance at NMACC's Opening Ceremony Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc.india)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)