A man who recently visited PVR Cinemas in Noida to watch a film shared a picture of his popcorn bill on Twitter. The man identified as Tridip K Mandal took to social media to share his experience of him being financially burdened after he visited PVR at a man in Noida to watch a movie with his family. "Rs 460 for 55gm of cheese popcorn, Rs 360 for 600ml of Pepsi. Total Rs 820 at @_PVRCinemas Noida," the man said in his tweet. He further said that the cost of the bill was almost equal to an annual subscription to Amazon Prime Video. "No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable," Mnadal said. Pathaan Screening: Ugly Fight Breaks Out During Shah Rukh Khan's Movie at PVR Multiplex in Bareilly's Phoenix Mall, Nine Arrested (Watch Video).

Noida PVR’s Popcorn Bill Goes Viral

Rs 460 for 55gm of cheese popcorn, Rs 360 for 600ml of Pepsi. Total Rs 820 at @_PVRCinemas Noida. That’s almost equal to annual subscription of @PrimeVideoIN. No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable. pic.twitter.com/vSwyYlKEsK — Tridip K Mandal (@tridipkmandal) July 1, 2023

