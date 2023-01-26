An ugly fight broke out during the screening of Pathaan film in Uttar Pradesh. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, an uproar began in middle of the movie screening when the song 'Besharam' came which showed actress Deepika Padukone in a "Bhagwa Bikini". Shockingly, a fight also broke out between two groups who came to watch the movie. The incident took place during the screening of Pathaan movie at PVR in Bareilly's Phoenix Mall. After the incident came to light, the police arrested nine people in connection with the matter.

Ugly Fight Breaks During Pathaan Movie Screening in Bareilly

संदर्भित प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना इज्जतनगर बरेली पर सुसंगत धाराओं मे अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। 09 अभियुक्तो को गिरफ्तार कर अग्रिम विवेचनात्मक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) January 26, 2023

