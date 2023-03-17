A 25-year-old man, who worked as a car cleaner, was caught pouring acid on 14 cars parked in a high-rise residential society in Noida. The man is said to be furious as he had recently lost his job. The act of vandalizing the vehicles was recorded in the CCTV installed in the parking area, a footage of which recently surfaced on social media. The incident took place in the Maxblis White House society of Sector 75. The video footage is going viral on social media. The accused has been identified and arrested by the Noida police. Andhra Pradesh: Coconut Vendor Attacks Brake Inspector With Knife in Kakinada, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Angry Man Pours Acid on 14 Cars in Noida:

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना सेक्टर-113 नोएडा पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है।पुलिस द्वारा अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जा चुका है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) March 17, 2023

