A viral video from Noida’s Sector 44 shows a luxury sports car dangerously spinning in circles, creating thick smoke and panic on a public road. Captured on CCTV, the reckless stunt—commonly known as “doughnuts”—was allegedly performed to film a social media reel. A man is seen stepping out of the car to record the act, further risking safety. The incident has drawn sharp criticism online, with citizens demanding strict action. Noida Traffic Police have launched an investigation to identify the vehicle and individuals involved. Officials confirmed the road has no official stunt permits and such actions could lead to severe legal consequences. Efforts are ongoing to trace the offenders. Jaipur Bike Stunt: Youth Performs Dangerous Tricks in Front of Police Vehicles for Social Media Reel, Fined INR 6,500 (Watch Video).

Noida Viral Video

