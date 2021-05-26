After speculations over social media giants like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram could be banned by the Indian government started doing rounds on the internet, netizens started recalling their good old 'Orkut' days. They shared sharing hilarious memes on Twitter. Take a look:

People born after 2000 looking at #Orkut trend pic.twitter.com/mte4kAb2yc — Rosa Barks (@therosabarks) May 25, 2021

Orkut was the best .. really miss the Orkut' days a lot. #Orkut pic.twitter.com/OQHlAb8ay4 — रुचि 𝕽𝖚𝖈𝖍𝖎 دلچسپی💞 (@Mysteriousgrl_R) May 25, 2021

