Nine members of the same family have made a unique world record. The Mangi family belonging to Larkana, Pakistan, have made an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for sharing the same birthday. The birthday of all the members of the family falls on August 1. The family consists of Father Ameer Ali, mother Khudeja and a total of seven children, all of whom share the same birthday. The Mangi family also hold the record for the most siblings born on the same day. World's Largest T-Shirt: Romania Creates Guinness World Record With Almost 109m-Long Tee (Watch Video).

Check the Photos of the Mangi Family Here:

August 1st is a big day for the Mangi's as nine family members share the same birthday!https://t.co/C0qrA1Abqu — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 10, 2023

