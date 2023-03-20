The hashtag #PatnaJunction is trending on Monday morning, and not for all the right reasons. Bihar's Patna Junction Railway Station is in the news after passengers complained of witnessing a crude porn clip, or "blue film", played on the LED TV screens. Several netizens complained of the shameful act by sharing the grainy, blurred porn video playing at the Patna Junction on their Twitter handles. Soon, #PatnaJunction became a trending topic online. Meanwhile, an FIR is registered against the agency, and further action is to be taken soon likely.

1. #PatnaJunction लोगों के लिए उस समय शर्मिंदगी का सबब बन गया, जब स्टेशन पर विज्ञापन प्रसारण के लिए लगे दर्जनों TV स्क्रीन पर अचानक से एडल्ट फिल्म का प्रसारण शुरू हो गया। तकरीबन 3 मिनट तक दर्जनों टेलीविजन स्क्रीन पर एडल्ट फिल्म चलती रही, जिसके कारण लोग आक्रोशित हो गए।#Thread pic.twitter.com/OaImRpqnB1 — Prabhanjan Kumar Tiwari (@prabhanjannow24) March 20, 2023

