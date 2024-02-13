A snapshot of a tech enthusiast, Varun Mayya, testing the Apple Vision Pro headset on the streets of Bengaluru's Indiranagar neighbourhood has taken social media by storm. The image, shared by Ayush Pranav, quickly went viral, encapsulating what many dubbed as a quintessential "Peak Bengaluru" moment. In the midst of bustling traffic and daily hustle, Mayya's leisurely stroll with the Vision Pro caught the attention of netizens, sparking intrigue and fascination. The Apple Vision Pro, a cutting-edge virtual reality headset, has emerged as the latest gadget to captivate the imagination of Bengaluru's tech-savvy populace. Peak Bengaluru Moment! Auto-Rickshaw App Namma Yatri Offers Rides With Dose of Amusing Tech Flair Promising Pickup 'Faster Than Sam Altman's Return at OpenAI’ (See Pic).

Peak Bengaluru Moment

bumped into @waitin4agi_ while he was playing around with his vision pro on the streets of indiranagar gotta be a @peakbengaluru moment pic.twitter.com/Qb0AEpfpP6 — Ayush Pranav (@ayushpranav3) February 12, 2024

