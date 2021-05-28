TikTok’s ‘Run In Opposite Directions’ challenge videos are doing rounds on the internet. Several pet parents across the globe are taking up this ‘run in opposite directions’ TikTok challenge to test their dogs’ loyalty. In the viral videos, the human parents can be seen running in opposite directions while their furry friends can be seen completely baffled and standing in between. Take a look at the latest TikTok ‘Run In Opposite Directions’ challenge’s videos here:

This is Funny

Dog Loyalty Challenge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕱𝖗𝖊𝖉𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖐 𝕬𝖗𝖌𝖔𝖓𝖈𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖔 (@fredargon)

Adorable

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)